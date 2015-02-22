BANGKOK Feb 22 Thai police arrested three
people on the streets of the capital on Sunday after they held a
small gathering to "exchange views" with the country's military
junta.
Thailand's military has severely restricted public
gatherings since seizing power in a coup last May. Taking a hard
line on dissent, it has detained more than 300 people, including
activists, journalists and politicians.
The leader of a group of four people, Akkarakit Noonchan,
was dragged away by plainclothes officers shortly after the
beginning of the event at Bangkok's downtown Victory Monument,
according to a Reuters witness.
Akkarakit told reporters that the group, calling itself
Serichon Thailand 58, did not intend the gathering to be a
protest.
They had earlier displayed t-shirts depicting a bird with
its beak and claws bound, as dozens of uniformed police stood
by.
Akkarakit, 47, and two others were held for several hours by
the army for "attitude adjustment" before they were released to
police and charged with disturbing the peace, Lieut. Col. Wichai
Daengpradab told Reuters.
