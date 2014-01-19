BANGKOK Jan 19 Twenty-eight people were
injured, seven of them seriously, in an explosion on Sunday at a
camp of anti-government protesters in the centre of the Thai
capital, medical officials said.
"There were 28 people injured from the blast at the Victory
Monument," Suphan Srithamma, director general of the Bangkok
Emergency Medical Centre, told reporters. "Among these 7 people
were seriously injured."
The incident was the latest violence in more than two months
of protests in Bangkok aimed at bringing down the government of
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
On Friday night, one protester was killed and 35 wounded
when a grenade exploded. The memorial service for the man killed
in that explosion was being held on Sunday afternoon.
