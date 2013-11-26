HONG KONG Nov 26 Thailand credits underperformed the broad market with its sovereign spreads widening out more than its peers as protesters on Tuesday intensified their campaign to unseat Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's government.

"Every time you think that Thailand is moving along, the government's ability to govern breaks down. We have gone through this many times since 2006," said Matt Hildebrandt, a Singapore-based analyst with JPMorgan.

"While current protests may not mean the end of this government, its policymaking ability may diminish. We may be entering a period of greater policy instability and inconsistency compared to a few weeks ago," he said.

Cash bond spreads moved out by 10-15 basis points (bps) with the Bangkok Bank bonds due 2023 10 bps wider at 210/195 bps.

The cost of protecting against sovereign risk also rose and the Thailand 5-year CDS underperformed its peers. The contract was seen at 120/130 bps or 12 bps wider, compared with neighbours Malaysia and Philippines which were 1-2 bps wider in a broadly weaker market.

While the broad consensus is that the Yingluck government will win the no-confidence vote it faces in parliament, the escalating protest and level of unrest kept the sentiment bearish.

Nearly 3,000 flag-waving anti-government protesters massed in front of Thailand's Interior Ministry on Tuesday, intensifying pressure on Yingluck a day after they stormed compounds of two other ministries.

The protesters defied a tough security law imposed across Bangkok late on Monday to control tens of thousands of protesters rallying against Yingluck and her billionaire brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

"The only positive is the Thai King's birthday next week which should calm things down slightly," said a trader in a client note.

BAHT, STOCKS ALSO WEAK

The uncertainty is also driving foreign investors out of the baht, which has lost 2.7 percent this month.

"The baht will weaken further depending on the sustainability and intensity of the protests as they will hurt the still fragile economy," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore.

Thai stocks have retreated about 6 percent this month. "Political anxiety would continue to weigh on sentiment in the Thai stock market," Phillip Securities in Thailand said in a note to clients.

Domestic markets on Tuesday saw investors fleeing to the safety of government bonds with buying concentrated in the 2017 and the 2019 parts of the curve.

The protests come at what could be a challenging period for the baht with domestic factors and external ones potentially driving investors out of Thailand and pushing the baht lower.

Even before the protests, the baht looked vulnerable to the U.S Federal Reserve winding down its $85 billion a month monetary stimulus measures in the coming months.

The monthly correlation between the baht and 2-year U.S. Treasury yields is at record high, which means the currency already looks ripe for a fall when the Fed eases its stimulus measures.

So foreign portfolio investors who poured into Thailand over the past six months as they avoided more troubled markets such as Indonesia and India now have two reasons to consider leaving: higher U.S. rates and domestic political concerns. (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK and Nachum Kaplan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)