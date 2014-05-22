Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief
March 20 Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament.
BANGKOK May 22 Thai soldiers on Thursday took the leader of anti-government protests out a meeting of all factions, though the reason was not immediately clear, witnesses said.
Hundreds of extra troops arrived at the venue from where Suthep Thaugsuban, who has been leading more than six months of anti-government protests, was taken away.
An army source said the army commander, who declared martial law on Tuesday, would soon make a statement. (Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Alex Richardson)
NEW YORK, March 20 While Donald Trump's political fortunes were rising, his net worth was dropping to a mere $3.5 billion, or roughly a third of what he claimed during his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency, according to the latest Forbes list of the world's billionaires.
PARIS, March 20 French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy a majority stake in French independent perfume house Maison Francis Kurkdjian as it expands in fast-growing niche luxury fragrances.