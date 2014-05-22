BANGKOK May 22 Thai soldiers on Thursday took the leader of anti-government protests out a meeting of all factions, though the reason was not immediately clear, witnesses said.

Hundreds of extra troops arrived at the venue from where Suthep Thaugsuban, who has been leading more than six months of anti-government protests, was taken away.

An army source said the army commander, who declared martial law on Tuesday, would soon make a statement. (Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Alex Richardson)