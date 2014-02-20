* Government supporters plan rally for Sunday
* Protest leader says "let them come"
* Demonstrators turn anger on Shinawatra businesses
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Feb 20 Protesters campaigning for
months to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra turned
their anger on businesses linked to her wealthy family on
Thursday, rallying outside the offices of a property developer
whose shares fell 5 percent.
Yingluck's government appears increasingly hemmed in by
opponents and the judicial system, lacking the fiscal powers to
fund key policies and warned by a court on Wednesday that it
cannot use a state of emergency to disperse protesters.
Four protesters and a police officer were killed on Tuesday,
in the deadliest clashes since the unrest began in November,
when police attempted to reclaim sites near government buildings
that have been occupied for weeks.
The protesters are seeking to unseat Yingluck and stamp out
what they see as the malign influence of her brother, Thaksin
Shinawatra, a self-exiled former premier regarded by many as the
real power behind the government.
Around 500 protesters gathered outside the north Bangkok
offices of SC Asset Corp, a property developer
controlled by the Shinawatra family, waving Thai flags and
blowing whistles.
"We will hamper all Shinawatra businesses," protest leader
Suthep Thaugsuban told supporters at a Wednesday night rally.
"If you love your country, stop using Shinawatra products and do
everything you can so that their business fails."
Yingluck was executive chairwoman of the company before
being swept to power in a landslide election victory in 2011.
Shares in SC Asset fell 5 percent on Thursday, following a
similar fall the previous day. Shares in M-Link Asia Corp
, a mobile handset distributor with links to the
Shinawatras, have also lost almost 10 percent over the past two
days.
Problems continue to mount for Yingluck, who has headed a
caretaker government with limited spending powers since calling
a snap election in December. Voting on Feb. 2 was disrupted, and
it could be months before a new government can be installed.
An anti-corruption agency this week filed charges against
her over a soured rice subsidy scheme that has stoked
middle-class anger and left hundreds of thousands of farmers,
her natural backers, unpaid.
More than 1,000 farmers, many riding in farm trucks, were
travelling in convoy towards Bangkok from the central plains,
the main rice-growing area, on Thursday.
Chada Thaiseth, a former member of parliament, said he would
lead farmers to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.
"We are not sure where we will set up camp, but we will not
leave the capital until we are paid for every grain of rice
sold," Chada told Reuters.
It was unclear whether the farmers intended to protest at
the airport, which was blockaded for eight days by royalist,
anti-Thaksin "yellow shirts" in 2008.
"LET THEM COME"
Yingluck's "red shirt" supporters plan a rally in Korat,
northeast of the capital, on Sunday, when they will decide what
to do next.
"We are not saying that we want to come out and fight, but
it seems that Suthep is challenging us red shirts to come out
and face off," spokesman Thanawut Wichaidit said.
"Let them come," Suthep said in a midday speech to
protesters at a rally site near Bangkok's central oasis of
Lumpini Park. "Do they dare?"
The protests are the biggest since deadly political unrest
in 2010, when the red shirts paralysed Bangkok in an attempt to
remove a government led by the Democrat Party, now the
opposition.
More than 90 people were killed and 2,000 wounded when
Suthep, at the time a deputy prime minister, sent in troops.
The protests are the latest instalment of an eight-year
political battle broadly pitting the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the mostly rural supporters of
Yingluck and Thaksin.
Demonstrators accuse billionaire Thaksin of nepotism and
corruption and say that, prior to being toppled by the army in a
2006 coup, he used taxpayers' money for populist subsidies and
easy loans that bought him the loyalty of millions in the
country's populous north and northeast.
Yingluck has continued her brother's policies, but the rice
scheme, which paid farmers way above the market rate, has proved
ruinously expensive and has run into funding problems.
Thai rice prices fell 15 percent this week as the government
rushed to sell some of its record stockpiles to prop up the
scheme.
Thailand's anti-corruption body began an investigation last
month into the rice scheme and said on Tuesday it was filing
charges against Yingluck. She was summoned to hear the charges
on Feb. 27.
Yingluck, who is accused of negligence and dereliction of
duty, said in a post on her official Facebook page that the
commission should not rush an investigation.
"In my position as prime minister and head of the National
Rice Policy Committee I am responsible for policy implementation
but, as with all policies, the execution is the responsibility
of government officials," she said.
Police have made no further moves against the protesters,
whose barricades and encampments are still blocking several big
intersections in central Bangkok, since gun battles erupted
during a security operation on Tuesday.
Their room for action appears to have been further
constrained by a civil court ruling on Wednesday.
The court dismissed a case brought by protest leaders who
wanted a 60-day state of emergency announced last month to be
declared illegal, but added the government was "not allowed to
use clauses in the state of emergency to disperse the protests".