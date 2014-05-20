BANGKOK May 20 Thailand's largest industrial land developer, Amata Corp, said it was worried that foreign investors could halt investments in Thailand after the implementation of martial law.

Several clients had already delayed signing contracts to buy land after the country's political crisis escalated, chief marketing officer Viboon Kromadit told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring how things develop after the announcement of martial law. If there are negative signs, foreign investors may stop investments. This will make it more difficult to recover," Viboon said.

Thailand's army declared martial law on Tuesday to restore order after six months of anti-government protests that have left the country without a proper functioning government, but denied that it was staging a military coup.

Amata, which houses production bases for car maker BMW and tyre maker Bridgestone Corp, is a bellwether for foreign investor sentiment towards Thailand. Japanese car makers are among its biggest clients. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould & Kim Coghill)