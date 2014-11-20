BANGKOK Nov 20 Three Thai university students
were taken into police custody on Thursday for handing out free
tickets to the latest film in the Hunger Games series, from
which Thai protesters have borrowed a gesture of resistance to a
totalitarian government.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha led a military coup on May
22. The military has quashed any public demonstration of
resistance to the coup and a ban on political gatherings remains
in place.
In the immediate aftermath of the coup, some protesters
flashed a three-fingered salute inspired by the Hunger Games
series. The salute has become emblematic with Thai pro-democracy
protesters, and the Thai government has warned the public
against using it.
"The three-finger sign is a sign to show that I am calling
for my basic right to live my life," Bangkok University student
Natchacha Kongudom told reporters before being taken into
custody after making the gesture outside a cinema.
Police Colonel Visoot Chatchaidet told reporters that the
students had not been arrested. "We are just inviting them to
talk," he said.
Natchacha is a supporter of the Thai Student Centre for
Democracy (TSCD) which distributed over 100 tickets to watch the
film at one Bangkok cinema. The cinema chain APEX that owns that
venue cancelled the screening. APEX declined to comment on the
reasons for the cancellation on Thursday.
TSCD organizers said they were not staging a demonstration.
"There may be some hidden messages in the movie, but we are
also a group that enjoys films," TSCD organizer Ratthapol
Supasopon told reporters before being taken into custody.
The third detained student carried a copy of George
Orwell's novel 1984, which has also been deployed as a symbol of
protest by those opposing Thailand's military rule.
The detentions in Bangkok came the day after five members of
a crowd were detained for making the salute and revealing an
anti-coup slogan on their T-shirts as Prayuth began a speech in
the northern city of Khon Khaen. The city is a stronghold for
supporters of the government Prayuth ousted.
Each of the five had one word on their shirts to make the
message "We don't support the coup".
"It is all right, they do not understand the truth," Prayuth
said on stage as he saw the demonstrators.
(Additional reporting By Jutarat Skulpichetrat and Panarat
Thepgumpanat; Editing by Simon Webb)