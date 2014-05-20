BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home files for potential mixed
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mUdzkK) Further company coverage:
BANGKOK May 20 Thai shares fell more than 1.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests.
The SET index was down 1.58 percent at 1,388.31, shortly after the opening bell, led down by shares in Advanced Info Service, PTT Exploration and Production and Kasikornbank. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 LinkedIn on Wednesday plans to launch a section on its network dedicated to business news, seeking to draw users onto the service more frequently to read and talk about current events, company officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 Instagram is expected to announce on Wednesday that it has reached more than 1 million monthly active advertisers, as the Facebook Inc-owned photo-sharing app tries to become a center of online commerce.