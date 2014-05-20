BANGKOK May 20 Thailand's army said on Tuesday
that under martial law it declared earlier both pro- and
anti-government protesters had to remain where they are and can
not march anywhere, in order to prevent clashes.
"All groups must stop moving from place to place," the army
said in a televised statement.
Thailand's army declared martial law in the early hours of
Tuesday to restore order after six months of anti-government
protests that have left the country without a proper functioning
government, but denied that it was staging a military coup.
