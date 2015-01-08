PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RAYONG, Thailand Jan 8 Thailand's PTT PCL expects to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from Anadarko Petroleum Corp's planned export plant in Mozambique, the Thai company's chief executive said on Thursday.
PTT was also still in talks with several other LNG suppliers to secure long-term supplies, Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.
The company had earlier said it planned to import 5 million tonnes a year of LNG in 2015 versus about 2 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Tom Hogue)
