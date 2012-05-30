BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl has decided to drop a plan to bid for Peabody Energy Corp's Wilkie Creek coal mine in Australia, a senior PTT executive said on Wednesday.

"After studying the information, we are not interested in that because we think it does not suit us," Chitrapongse Kwangsukstith, chairman of PTT International Co Ltd, told Reuters.

State-controlled PTT had studied the possibility of buying the asset for some period, but there were several factors that made PTT drop the proposal, Chitrapongse said, without giving details.

Wholly-owned unit PTT International is PTT's arm for overseas investments. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)