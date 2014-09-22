(Adds details of the project)
BANGKOK, Sept 22 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, has
agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Brazilian offshore oil
and gas concession BM-ES-23 from Royal Dutch Shell for
an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition is a milestone for PTTEP's expansion in
South America, a region with high petroleum potential, the Thai
firm said in a statement on Monday.
The concession is located in the Espirito Santo Basin, in a
deepwater block covering about 550 square km (212 square miles).
The joint venture partners plan to conduct exploration and
appraisal drilling in 2014 and 2015, the statement said.
The agreement is subject to approval from Brazil's National
Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. Petrobras
, operator of the block, will hold 65 percent and
Inpex Corp 15 percent.
PTTEP, the flagship company of state-controlled PTT Pcl
, made its first investment in Brazil in April 2014 and
holds 25 percent in four exploration deepwater blocks in
Barreirinhas basin in the Atlantic Ocean.
PTTEP, ranked among Asia's top 10 explorers, is scouting for
oil and gas assets to boost energy security in Thailand.
The company aims for 10 percent growth in petroleum sales
this year and wants to double output to 600,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (BOEPD) by 2020.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)