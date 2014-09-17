BANGKOK, Sept 17 PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC)
, Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, plans to
shut down its 70,000 barrel-per-day condensate splitter for 38
days from Oct. 22 to Nov. 28, a senior company official said.
The splitter shutdown was because the company is due to
temporarily shut its aromatic plant unit 1 for maintenance
during the same period, the official, who declined to be named
because he is not authorised to talk to the media, told Reuters.
PTTGC has previously announced the maintenance shutdown of
the aromatic unit.
"We have to shut down the condensate splitter because it
supplies feedstock to the aromatic plant. There's no point in
running it during the shutdown of the aromatic plant," he said.
PTTGC operates two aromatic plants with a combined capacity
of 2.26 million tonnes a year. The unit 1 has an annual capacity
of 1.19 million tonnes.
The splitter mainly processes domestic condensate, and its
closure is not expected to have a major impact on the Asia
condensate market, a trader said.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Reporting
by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)