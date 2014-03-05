BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BANGKOK, March 5 Thailand's largest energy firm, PTT Pcl, said on Wednesday it expects its 2014 revenue to rise 4 percent to 2.97 trillion baht ($91.41 billion) due to higher oil and gas demand in line with the country's economic growth.
State-controlled PTT also aims to list shares of oil refinery Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) and its power unit, Global Power Synergy Co, on the Thai bourse in the second half of this year, Phichin Aphiwantanaporn, vice president for investor relations, told reporters.
PTT has long planned to dilute its 36 percent holding in SPRC, which is 64-percent owned by oil giant Chevron Corp .
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.