BANGKOK, June 27 PTT PCL, Thailand's
largest energy firm, has reviewed its strategy and spending for
this year and will cut its 2015 investment plan by 28 percent to
reflect changes in global economic conditions.
State-controlled PTT said in a filing to Thailand's stock
exchange it has reassessed its investments, which have been hit
by declining oil prices and losses from fuel subsidies. PTT
reported its steepest quarterly loss on record in the fourth
quarter last year.
PTT has cut 2015 investment to 55.66 billion baht ($1.65
billion) from 77.28 billion baht ($2.29 billion) in March, a
reduction that comes largely from "the uncommitted overseas
investment projects of upstream and natural gas business", chief
executive officer and president Pailin Chuchottaworn said in a
statement.
PTT said last December it would invest 85.5 billion baht
($2.53 billion) in 2015.
The firm has also divested a 50 percent shareholding in PTT
Polymer Logistics Company Limited (PTTPL), or 6 million shares
worth 707 million baht ($20.92 million). PTTPL is a wholly owned
subsidiary of PTT that provides logistics services, mainly for
its petrochemical subsidiaries.
The divestment is part of the firm's restructuring policy to
"enhance efficiency and effectiveness of supply chain
management".
Tevin Vongvanich will succeed Pailin as chief executive
officer of PTT after Pailin's term ends on Sept. 9.
PTT is the Asia-Pacific's sixth-biggest oil and gas firm by
market value, at $31 billion. The company and its subsidiaries,
led by PTT Exploration and Production PCL, have been
looking to buy foreign assets to boost its international
profile.
($1 = 33.7900 baht)
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty and Paul Tait)