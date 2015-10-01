* Weak oil prices could drag down 2015 revenue by 20 pct

* Sees M&A opportunity amid weak oil prices

* Aims to expand retail & non-oil business in SE Asia (Adds comments on investment review, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Oct 1 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, said on Thursday it was reviewing its five-year investment plan as weak oil prices and change in accounting standards could drag 2015 revenue down at least 20 percent from a year earlier.

State-controlled PTT, the biggest revenue contributor to the government, expects global oil prices to average about $50 per barrel this year, compared with $80-$90 last year, its newly appointed Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

Oil prices are expected to stay at $50 a barrel in 2016 and could rise to $60-$70 a barrel over the next three to four years amid oversupply in the global market, Tevin said.

"Our long-term investment plan will be based on several scenarios of global oil prices, with estimated high level of $60 a barrel, $50 a barrel and low level of $30," he said, adding details of the plan will be announced in January.

The energy giant posted a 22 percent drop in revenue at 1.05 trillion baht ($28.81 billion) in the first half. It had posted consolidated revenue of 2.8 trillion baht for 2014.

The company has cut 2015 investment to 55.66 billion baht to reflect the impact from weak oil prices, but maintained its five-year investment budget of 299 billion baht.

PTT, through its upstream subsidiary PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, is still looking for acquisition deals in exploration and production business, while weak oil prices helped reduce value of assets, providing business opportunity, the CEO said.

Acquisition will be growth driver for the upstream business over the next few years, while its petrochemical affiliates will look for foreign expansion to boost growth, he said.

PTT also plans to open more service stations in Southeast Asian countries to expand its retail and non-oil businesses.

As part of the divestment plan, PTT is in the process of selling its investment in palm oil business in Indonesia and selling the entire 36 percent stake in oil refiner Star Petroleum Refining Co, Tevin said. ($1 = 36.4400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)