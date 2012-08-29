BANGKOK Aug 29 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl, said on Wednesday it would seek 30 billion baht ($958 million) in funds in the second half of this year for working capital, debt refinancing and to finance expansion.

State-controlled PTT has cash of about 60 billion baht ($1.92 billion) and would have no problem helping upstream unit PTTEP raise fund or finance the acquisition of Sakari Resources Ltd, Chief Financial Officer Surong Bulakul told reporters.

He gave no specific details about the sources of funding.

PTT group has no plans for further acquisitions this year after PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) agreed to pay $2.2 billion including tax to take over Cove Energy.

Earlier this week, PTT announced an offer to buy out Singpore-listed Sakari for $960 million as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet rising regional demand for the fuel. ($1 = 31.3000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)