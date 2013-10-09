(Adds that is not know when operation will reach full capacity;
details and background on gas volumes,)
BANGKOK Oct 9 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT
Pcl, said on Wednesday it has resumed partial
operations at its gas separation plant No. 5 earlier than
expected, after estimating the unit would be down between three
and five months from August.
"The gas plant is 50 percent back to work now," PTT
President and CEO Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.
The plant was shut down in mid-August after a thunderstorm
and lightning strike damaged the plant's waste heat recovery
unit.
The plant, one of six PTT gas separation plants, has a
capacity of 530 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) - about a
fifth of the firm's combined capacity of 2,660 mmcfd.
Pailin declined to say when the plant might be back at full
capacity.
PTT is the largest gas separation operator in Thailand. Its
six plants take natural gas from the Gulf of Thailand and
separates it into different streams for customers such as power
generators and petrochemical manufacturers.
The shutdown of the No. 5 plant came a few months after
maintenance at gas fields in Myanmar highlighted worries about
Thailand's gas output and power generation
capacities.
Thailand uses natural gas for about 70 percent of its power
generation. It produces 3,700 mmcfd of natural gas domestically
and imports 1,100 mmcfd from Myanmar, just about enough to feed
domestic needs of 4,850 mmcfd.
Thailand's gas demand is expected to rise to 7,000 mmcfd in
the next 20 years, according to the energy ministry's Minerals
Fuels Department.
Shares in PTT were unchanged at 320 baht at the close on
Wednesday, while the main Stock Exchange of Thailand index
was 0.04 percent higher.
(Reporting by Pisit Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue)