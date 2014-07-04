BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's largest energy firm
PTT Pcl appointed a new chairman on Friday as part of
the military government's attempts to reshuffle the company and
reform the country's state enterprise system.
Piyasvasti Amranand, a former energy minister, was named to
the post after a PTT board meeting on Friday, Prajin Juntong, a
deputy chief of the ruling military council, told reporters.
Areephong Wongcha-um, permanent secretary of the energy
ministry, was appointed as a company director.
Thailand's military took power in a May 22 coup following
months of street protests aimed at removing Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra. Yingluck was found guilty of abuse of power
by a court on May 7 and ordered to step down.
The junta, led by army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha, has
been scrutinising 56 state-owned companies as part of its
attempt to take control of the state enterprise system and its
combined assets of 11 trillion baht ($340 billion).
PTT appointed six new directors last month to replace those
who had resigned as part of the junta's reform efforts.
PTT, 51 percent owned by the finance ministry, is the
largest revenue contributor to the government, according to the
state enterprises planning office.
($1 = 32.3700 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by David Holmes)