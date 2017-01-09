(Corrects dropped word in title of the Department of Disaster
Prevention and Mitigation)
BANGKOK Jan 9 Thailand's PTT Pcl sees
no big impact on fuel demand from flooding in the country's
south, said a senior executive on Monday.
"There is no expected impact on overall sales in the
market," a senior executive in the company told Reuters, adding
that the flooding will recede after three to five days.
Almost all of PTT's fuel stations in the south have
reopened, he said.
The death toll from the floods stood at 21 on Monday, with
more than 330,000 households affected, according to the
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha
Tanakasempipat; Editing by Louise Heavens)