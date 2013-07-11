RPT-COLUMN-Oil traders back off bets on accelerated rebalancing: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
BANGKOK, July 11 Thailand's largest oil and gas firm, PTT Pcl, said on Thursday it had cut its 2013 investment budget by 46 percent to 54.6 billion baht ($1.75 billion) in response to slower-than-expected global economic growth.
Most of the cutback involved PTT's planned foreign investment, while some projects at home have been delayed because it will take time to complete mandatory environmental and health impact assessments, newly appointed chairman Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters.
PTT previously had a budget of 100.9 billion baht for this year. Its five-year investment budget was unchanged at 366 billion baht for now, Parnpree said, adding PTT's board would review the 2013-2017 budget at a meeting on Aug 3. ($1 = 31.2750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 Production, capital expenditure and remaining reserves in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta fell in 2016, a "challenging" year with low oil prices and a wildfire that hurt the industry, according to a provincial report on Tuesday.