BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai state energy firm PTT PCL has won approval to buy a total of 2 million tonnes a year of liguefied natural gas (LNG) from Shell Eastern Trading (PTE) and BP Singapore PTE Ltd in long term contracts, the energy minister said on Thursday.

Shell Eastern and BP will supply 1 million tonnes each of LNG to state-controlled PTT from 2017, Energy Minister Narongchai Akrasanee told reporters after a meeting of the ministry's policy and planning office. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)