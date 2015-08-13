BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai state energy firm PTT PCL
has won approval to buy a total of 2 million tonnes a
year of liguefied natural gas (LNG) from Shell Eastern Trading
(PTE) and BP Singapore PTE Ltd in long term contracts, the
energy minister said on Thursday.
Shell Eastern and BP will supply 1 million tonnes each of
LNG to state-controlled PTT from 2017, Energy Minister
Narongchai Akrasanee told reporters after a meeting of the
ministry's policy and planning office.
