By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Aug 10 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 74 percent fall in quarterly net profit to a three-year low on Friday, hit by lower income from its upstream unit and weak refining and petrochemical businesses.

Earnings for the Asia-Pacific region's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by market value were expected to recover in the third quarter due to higher gas sales and a rise in petrochemical prices, but many analysts have cut their 2012 earnings forecast due to weak results in the first half.

"Its subsidiaries should contribute more profits to PTT in the second half, while inventory the loss should return to profit if global oil prices remain at the current levels," said Pichai Lertsupongkit, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities.

Brent crude oil, a benchmark for world prices, was at $112.03 on Friday

State-controlled PTT, Thailand's most valuable company, posted April-June net profit of 8.51 billion baht ($270 million), down from 32.28 billion baht a year earlier.

The quarterly profit, the lowest since the first quarter of 2009 when it made 7.45 billion baht profit, was higher than the average forecast of 7.96 billion baht from 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

PTT, valued at $30 billion, runs the country's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

Among oil and gas companies in Asia, it ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec in terms of market value.

Second-quarter revenue rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier to 682 billion baht, mainly due to better sales volume of its gas business, it said in a statement.

Its refining and petrochemical units contributed a loss of 4.35 billion baht in the quarter, down 142.3 percent, mainly due to an inventory loss from its refinery business after global crude prices dropped.

PTT shares have risen 7.7 percent so far this year but have underperformed a 19 percent gain in the broad market. Before the earnings announcement, the company's stock closed up 1.8 percent on Friday, compared with a 0.14 percent rise in Bangkok's main index.

Further share price gains are expected, with some 16 of 21 analysts rating PTT a "buy" or "strong buy", and five advising "hold", according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Last month, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) , the flagship in the upstream business of PTT group, reported a worse-than-expected 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

PTTEP, 65.3 percent owned by PTT, is raising $3.1 billion in Thailand's biggest share sale to help finance its takeover of Cove Energy as part of a global expansion plan. ($1 = 31.51 Baht) (Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Ken Wills and Martin Petty)