UPDATE 1-Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Adds comment, updates prices)
(Corrects Reuters stock code for PTTEP, adds code for Hess)
BANGKOK, April 23 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, has bought Hess Corp's assets in Thailand in a deal worth $1 billion as part of its attempt to boost its gas business, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.
"The deal is worth $1 billion. We have acquired the whole shares of Hess Thailand Holdings II Limited and Hess Exploration Thailand Company Limited," Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Paul Tait)
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen