BANGKOK, Sept 11 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday it planned to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in late October to approve a $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever.

The country's top oil and gas explorer expected to complete the share sale before Dec. 20, it said in a statement.

PTTEP, a unit of state-controlled energy firm PTT Pcl , postponed a shareholders meeting scheduled for Aug. 24 after some investors expressed concern about the structure of the share issue. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)