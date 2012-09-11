Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
BANGKOK, Sept 11 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday it planned to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in late October to approve a $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever.
The country's top oil and gas explorer expected to complete the share sale before Dec. 20, it said in a statement.
PTTEP, a unit of state-controlled energy firm PTT Pcl , postponed a shareholders meeting scheduled for Aug. 24 after some investors expressed concern about the structure of the share issue. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.