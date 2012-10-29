BANGKOK Oct 29 Shareholders of PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl on Monday gave the green light to a
$3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest ever, that the
country's top oil and gas explorer needs to pay for aggressive
expansion plans.
The flagship unit of top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl
recently completed a $2.2 billion acquisition of Cove Energy
PLC, giving PTTEP access to massive gas finds off the coast of
east Africa.
The company, which vies with big Chinese oil firms such as
CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp in securing
resources, has said it aims to invest $12 billion over the next
five years.
($1 = 30.75 Baht)
