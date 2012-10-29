(Adds analyst comment, share price move, background)
* Some 99.96 pct of shareholders vote in favour of the plan
* Shares up 3.5 pct to 4-week high ahead of the vote
BANGKOK, Oct 29 Shareholders of PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl gave the green light to a 98
billion baht ($3.1 billion) share sale, Thailand's biggest ever,
that the country's top oil and gas explorer needs to pay for
aggressive expansion plans.
The approval on Monday lifts the uncertainty over how PTTEP
would fund the recently completed $2.2 billion acquisition of
Cove Energy PLC and other expansion costs. The shares rose 3.53
percent to a four-week high of 161.50 baht before the
announcement.
The Cove investment will enable the company to boost its
reserves, part of a plan to triple its production to 900,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020.
"The long term outlook is positive thanks to the sustained
demand for natural gas," said Songklod Wongchai, analyst at
Finansia Syrus Securities, adding that the fund raising would be
enough to fund the company's expansion.
The flagship unit of top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl,
which vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd
and Sinopec Corp in securing resources, has
said it aims to invest $12 billion over the next five years.
It had initially planned to offer the shares to all comers,
but after a backlash said it would give priority to existing
shareholders in an attempt to get backing for the fund raising.
PTTEP aims to raise the money by offering up to 650 million
new shares to eligible existing shareholders, including PTT,
whose names appear in the registration book as of Nov. 12.
Some of the proceeds would repay a 950 million pound ($1.5
billion) bridging loan, while the rest would be used for other
investments, the company said.
The Cove deal has given PTTEP access to massive gas finds
off the coast of east Africa, where it will have to pay for its
share of development.
Cove owns an 8.5 percent stake in a Mozambique licence in
the Rovuma offshore basin.
($1 = 30.75 Baht)
