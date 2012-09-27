BANGKOK, Sept 27 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl (PTTEP) said on Thursday it has changed the terms
of its $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale
ever, after minority shareholders expresssed concerns about
potential dilution.
PTTEP, the country's top oil and gas explorer and a unit of
state-backed PTT Pcl, said in a statement all of its
share issue of up to 650 million new shares will be offered to
existing shareholders and any unsubscribed shares would not be
allocated to PTT.
An extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve the sale
that will help finance its global expansion and secure oil and
gas reserves has been set for Oct. 29. It had originally been
scheduled for Aug. 24.
Under its prior plan, PTTEP was to offer up to 650 million
new shares. Of those, 403.4 million shares would be taken up by
parent PTT to maintain its 65.29 percent stake, while 214.44
million would be offered to the public.
Another was 32.16 million shares was set aside for
over-allotment.
($1 = 30.96 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)