* All new shares to be offered to existing shareholders
* Unsubscribed shares will not be offered to PTT
* Offer price to be announced in late November
* Shares have underperformed the market this year
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Sept 27 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl (PTTEP) said on Thursday its $3.1 billion share
offer, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever, will now only be
available to existing shareholders as it sought to erase
concerns about potential dilution.
The change will pave way for PTTEP, the country's top oil
and gas explorer and a unit of state-backed PTT Pcl, to
go ahead with a fund-raising seen as key to aggressive plans to
expand globally.
The company, which vies with big Chinese oil firms such as
CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp and which will
soon complete a $2.2 billion acquisition of Cove Energy PLC
, aims to invest $12 billion over the next five years.
It also aims to triple production to 900,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day by 2020.
"This should help wipe out investors' concerns and the share
sale should go through smoothly at the next shareholder
meeting," said Nalinrat Kittikumpolrat, an analyst at Asia Plus
Securities.
Minority shareholders had complained about PTTEP's prior
share sale plan of up to 650 million shares, which called for
PTT to take up 403.4 million shares to maintain its 65.29
percent stake but which offered around 214.44 million shares to
the public. Another 32.16 million shares were set aside for
over-allotment.
Grievances about the issue to the public caused PTTEP to
postpone its Aug. 24 shareholder meeting. It has been
rescheduled to Oct. 29.
PTTEP aims to announce an offer price, to be fixed via book
building, in late November, CFO Penchan Charikasem told Reuters.
PTTEP added that under its new offering, unsubscribed shares
will not be offered to PTT and if there are remaining shares to
be allocated, they will be re-allocated to shareholders who have
said they would be interested in extra shares.
"We have revised the allocation structure for clarity and
transparency. The Company's intention for our shareholders to
receive preferential rights and subscribe over their
entitlements remains unchanged," CEO Tevin Vongvanich said in a
statement.
It had originally earmarked some funds from the share sale
to go towards paying for Cove, but the delay has not affected
the acquisition as a bridging loan was in place.
The company said some of the 98 billion baht ($3.1
billion)proceeds from the share sale would be used to refinance
the 950 million sterling ($1.5 billion) bridging loan, while the
rest would be used for other investments.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Finansa,
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Phatra Securities, Tisco Bank and UBS
are among the bankers on the deal, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
Shares in PTTEP, valued at some $16.8 billion, extended
gains to close 2.9 percent higher at 161.50 baht.
The stock has, however, fallen 6.8 percent this year, making
it the fourth-worst performing stock among big-cap companies. By
comparison the index for Thailand's biggest 50 companies
gained 21 percent.
But in the past month, many brokerages, including Asia Plus
have upgraded the stock to a "buy" from "hold", reflecting an
improved operating outlook and expectations that it may slow the
pace of new acquisitions and focus on asset development.
($1 = 30.9800 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak and Pisit
Changplayngam and Daniel Stanton from IFR; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)