By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 30 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, set an offer price of 142 baht per share for its equity sale, raising up to $3 billion in the country's biggest offering ever.

The sale comes amid a boom in fundraising for Southeast Asian equity capital markets, and will help repay a bridging loan it borrowed to finance the acquisition of energy explorer Cove Energy PLC as well as fund plans to expand aggressively.

PTTEP, the flagship unit of the country's top energy firm PTT Pcl, vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp in securing resources and has said it aims to invest $12 billion over the next five years.

The sale had at one point been dogged by complaints from existing shareholders worried about dilution, but the company tweaked the offering to placate them.

The offer price for the 650 million shares was at the upper end of the indicative price range of 135-145 baht, although the expected proceeds of 92.3 billion baht ($3 billion) are somewhat lower than an earlier estimate of 98 billion baht.

The price is also a 7.8 percent discount to Thursday's close.

So far this year, PTTEP has dropped 8.6 percent, making it the Thailand's fourth worst performing stock among big-cap companies. After the announcement, its shares were up 2.6 percent at 158 baht, moving away from a two-month low of 152 baht hit on Thursday.

"It helps getting rid of an overhang issue that dragged down share prices for long time," said Teerada Charnyingyong, strategist at Phillip Securities.

Under the tweaked offering, existing shareholders can get 0.195783 new shares for each stock they own.

Subscription will take place from Dec. 3-6 and allocation results will be announced on Dec 7.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank , Finansa, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan , Phatra Securities, Tisco and UBS are the joint global coordinators on the deal. ($1 = 30.7250 baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Alan Raybould and Edwina Gibbs)