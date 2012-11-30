* Offer price at 142 baht/share vs 135-145 range
* Proceeds somewhat lower than first expected
* Shares up 2.6 pct after hitting 2-mth low a day earlier
(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Nov 30 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl, Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, set an offer
price of 142 baht per share for its equity sale, raising up to
$3 billion in the country's biggest offering ever.
The sale comes amid a boom in fundraising for Southeast
Asian equity capital markets, and will help repay a bridging
loan it borrowed to finance the acquisition of energy explorer
Cove Energy PLC as well as fund plans to expand aggressively.
PTTEP, the flagship unit of the country's top energy firm
PTT Pcl, vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC
Ltd and Sinopec Corp in securing resources
and has said it aims to invest $12 billion over the next five
years.
The sale had at one point been dogged by complaints from
existing shareholders worried about dilution, but the company
tweaked the offering to placate them.
The offer price for the 650 million shares was at the upper
end of the indicative price range of 135-145 baht, although the
expected proceeds of 92.3 billion baht ($3 billion) are somewhat
lower than an earlier estimate of 98 billion baht.
The price is also a 7.8 percent discount to Thursday's
close.
So far this year, PTTEP has dropped 8.6 percent, making it
the Thailand's fourth worst performing stock among big-cap
companies. After the announcement, its shares were up 2.6
percent at 158 baht, moving away from a two-month low of 152
baht hit on Thursday.
"It helps getting rid of an overhang issue that dragged down
share prices for long time," said Teerada Charnyingyong,
strategist at Phillip Securities.
Under the tweaked offering, existing shareholders can get
0.195783 new shares for each stock they own.
Subscription will take place from Dec. 3-6 and allocation
results will be announced on Dec 7.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
, Finansa, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
, Phatra Securities, Tisco and UBS are the
joint global coordinators on the deal.
($1 = 30.7250 baht)
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Pisit
Changplayngam; Editing by Alan Raybould and Edwina Gibbs)