Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
BANGKOK, Sept 3 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) (PTTEP), said on Monday it had selected units of French Total SA and JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corp to be its partners in Block M11 in Myanmar.
Total E&P Myanmar will hold a 40 percent stake in the field, located in the Gulf of Martaban, while JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Myanmar) will hold 15 percent, it said in a statement.
PTTEP, the flagship in the upstream business of Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl, will remain the operator with a 45 percent stake. The deal is subject to approval from Myanmar's government.
The move is part of PTTEP's strategy to diversify risk. It plans to drill an exploration well in the block by the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).