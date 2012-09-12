BANGKOK, Sept 12 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production plans to increase its output of crude and condensate from its Oman project to 5,000 barrels per day in October, the company said on Wednesday.

The additional output, which includes about 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, would be the result of the drilling of seven wells during 2011 and 2012, Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement.

Thailand's top oil and gas explorer also planned crude oil exploration in Block 44, which covers about 1,162 sq km and is located 300 km west of Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Its unit, PTTEP Oman Co Ltd, is the operator, with a 100 percent interest in the project. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)