By Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam

BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) missed market expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit, highlighting the need for the energy company to ramp up production and bolster sales.

The weaker-than-expected results come a day after shares in the country's third-most valuable company fell to a six-week low after PTTEP said it will raise $3.1 billion in Thailand's biggest share sale to finance its takeover of Cove Energy Plc as part of its global expansion plans.

While the share sale has raised investor concerns of a dilution to earnings, PTTEP stands to gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa with its $1.9 billion takeover of Cove.

The capital raising, to be completed by October, will help PTTEP achieve its target of tripling production to 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) by 2020. The Cove acquisition will also boost energy security in Thailand, which uses natural gas to generate 70 percent of its electricity.

"Cove's energy reserves are expected to be six times higher than those in the Gulf of Thailand. It is a good asset which will yield a favourable return in longer term," Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich told reporters on Tuesday.

Cove owns an 8.5 percent stake in a Mozambique licence in the Rovuma offshore basin containing gas discoveries that could be a major provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to energy-hungry Asia.

PTTEP declined to say when Cove would start generating revenue, but analysts expected it to begin production in 2018-2019.

"We are negative on this capital increase given the immediate earnings dilution of 17 percent, especially as any earnings contribution from Cove will only materialise in 2018 at the earliest," said Suwat Sinsadok, analyst at CIMB Securities.

MISSING FORECASTS

PTTEP, a unit of state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, posted a net profit of 7.73 billion baht ($250 million) in the April to June period, down from 11.2 billion baht a year earlier.

That was much lower than 14 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters because the company booked higher-than-expected expenses for its Montara project in Australia and because of foreign exchange losses.

After the earnings announcement, PTTEP shares extended losses and were down nearly 1 percent to as low as 155 baht, the lowest since June 1. The broader index was 0.23 percent higher.

Although PTTEP earnings are expected to recover in the second half due to higher oil prices and rising output, some analysts lowered their forecasts to reflect the weaker second-quarter earnings.

Globlex Securities in Bangkok said in a research note it cut its 2012 net profit forecast for PTTEP by 10 percent to 52 billion baht, although that is still up 16 percent from 2011.

PTTEP posted first-half net profit of 26 billion baht, up 17 percent from a year earlier. It is expected to post net profit of 56 billion baht for 2012, up from 44.7 billion in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter revenue rose 12 percent to $1.67 billion with its average petroleum sales price rising to $64.17 a barrel versus $56.28 a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company maintained its average petroleum sales target of 284,000 BOEPD in 2012 despite a drop to 263,441 BOEPD in the second quarter versus 273,310 BOEPD a year earlier.

PTTEP, which competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp, is involved in 41 oil and gas exploration and development projects globally.

So far this year, the stock has fallen 6.5 percent, underperforming a 16 percent gain of the main market. PTTEP has a market value of about $16.5 billion, lower than top mobile firm Advanced Info Service's $18.6 billion.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, nine of 25 analysts rate PTTEP "buy" or "strong buy," with 11 advising "hold" and five recommending "sell" or "strong sell".

($1 = 31.78 baht) (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Matt Driskill)