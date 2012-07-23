* Offer is the country's biggest equity sale ever

* To fund purchase and development of Cove Energy

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct to six-week low (Adds analyst, investor comments)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, July 23 Shares in Thailand's PTTEP fell to a six-week low after the country's top oil and gas producer announced a $3.1 billion share-sale plan to fund its Cove Energy acquisition, raising concerns about dilution of earnings.

PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), due to complete its $1.9 billion takeover of Britain's Cove this week, aims to raise 98 billion baht ($3.1 billion) in the nation's biggest ever share sale by offering up to 650 million new shares to parent PTT Pcl and the public.

It said the number of shares ultimately sold may be lower and the final price will only be determined after a book-building process.

But based on the maximum number of shares to be offered and the amount sought to be raised, the issue is expected to be made at a discount of around 9 percent on PTTEP's last closing price. Investors were also concerned the 19.5 percent increase in PTTEP's share capital from the offer will dilute earnings.

"Based on the 98 billion baht needed, we estimate the lowest price offer at 151 baht, which represents a 9 percent downside (from Friday close)," said Supanna Suwankird, an analyst at Thanachart Securities.

PTTEP, the flagship in the upstream exploration business of state-controlled PTT, has been under pressure to raise funds to finance massive investments as part of its goal to triple production to 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020.

In 2010 it paid $2.3 billion for a 40 percent stake in Statoil ASA's Canadian oil-sands project. It raised $1.3 billion through bonds and loans to help finance that acquisition.

Ranked among Asia's top-10 explorers, PTTEP vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec and is seeking to expand beyond its current 41 oil and gas exploration and development projects. It aims to invest $12 billion over the next five years.

MOZAMBIQUE LICENCE

Cove would fit PTT group's strategy as it would play a major role in helping PTTEP achieve its production target and boost petroleum reserves over more than 10 years, PTTEP chief executive Tevin Vonvanich told Reuters in June.

Cove owns an 8.5 percent stake in a Mozambique licence in the Rovuma offshore basin containing gas discoveries that could be a major provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to energy-starved Asia.

In May, PTTEP secured a 950 million sterling ($1.47 billion), one-year bridging loan from UBS AG to back its acquisition of the Mozambique-focused energy explorer.

Apart from the acquisition costs, PTTEP is expected to spend around $1.5-2.0 billion on project development for Cove, which will give it access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa, after Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war.

Analysts expected Cove to add about 30,000 barrels of oils equivalent per day from 2019, which is about 10 percent of current production. Some analysts said PTTEP would have to undertake more acquisitions to meet its set production targets.

"That is not enough for PTTEP to achieve its production target of 900,000," Supanna of Thanachart said, adding the need for more acquisitions increased the company's operational risks.

PTTEP shares were down 4.83 percent at 157.50 baht by the midday break after falling 6 percent to 155.50 baht, their lowest since June 5. They were the third-most active stock on the domestic market, with 5.3 million shares traded.

PTT shares lost 3.24 percent, while the broad index was 1.4 percent lower.

"The current price should have priced in some sort of overhang about its recapitalisation plan and potential share price dilution. There could be some downside on the stock in coming days but I expect any fall to be limited," said Yernyong Thepjumnong, senior fund manager at Krung Thai Asset Management, which owns PTTEP shares.

PTT will subscribe to PTTEP's new shares to retain its holding of 65.3 percent and support the unit's investment plans PTT chief Pailin Chuchottaworn said. ($1 = 31.6850 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould and Muralikumar Anantharaman)