BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
aims to complete a $3.1 billion equity sale before the
announcement of third-quarter earnings, Chief Executive Tevin
Vongvanich said on Tuesday.
PTTEP reports earnings for the July-September period in late
October.
PTTEP, a subsidiary of state-controlled PTT Pcl,
Thailand's biggest energy firm, plans to raise $3.1 billion by
selling shares -- Thailand's biggest share sale -- to finance
its $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc, part of
an aggressive global expansion.
Earlier, it reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly net
profit due to foreign exchange losses and an impairment loss on
an overseas project.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)