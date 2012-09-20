BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl said on Thursday it expected to begin operations of its mono ethylene glycol (MEG) plant at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate in October after a two-year delay.

The plant, one of the projects suspended due to environmental concerns since late 2009, has the capacity to produce 95,000-96,000 tonnes annually, PTTGC Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.

MEG is a material used for making polyester which is widely used in textiles and packaging. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)