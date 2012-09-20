BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thailand's largest
petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl said on
Thursday it expected to begin operations of its mono ethylene
glycol (MEG) plant at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate in
October after a two-year delay.
The plant, one of the projects suspended due to
environmental concerns since late 2009, has the capacity to
produce 95,000-96,000 tonnes annually, PTTGC Chief Executive
Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.
MEG is a material used for making polyester which is widely
used in textiles and packaging.
