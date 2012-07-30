BANGKOK, July 30 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical
Pcl (PTTGC) said on Monday it had agreed to buy gas
from parent PTT Pcl under a new pricing formula that
would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8 percent.
The new formula, from Aug. 1, was based on a crude price
range of $70-130 a barrel and the adjustment was aimed to
reflect actual costs, moving in line with global oil prices, the
company said in a statement.
PTTGC, the flagship in the petrochemical business of PTT, the
country's top energy firm, normally buys gas from the parent to
feed its petrochemical plants.
The market has been waiting for details of the new formula
because it could raise operating costs at the company. At the
midsession break, PTTGC shares were up 1.3 percent, while the
broad index was 0.6 percent higher.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)