BANGKOK Jan 22 A 50 percent owned unit of
Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) said on
Tuesday it planned to invest 24 billion baht ($807 million) to
build a "green" plastic plant to tap strong demand in the
Southeast Asian country.
The company will decide later this year about the location
of its second plant, but it will preferably be Thailand, given
its location and raw materials, Viboon Pungprasert, general
manager at NatureWorks Asia Pacific Ltd, told reporters.
NatureWorks Asia Pacific is a joint venture between PTTGC
and Cargill Inc. Its "green" bio-plastic products can
be developed from a number of agricultural products such as
sugar.
U.S-based NatureWorks LLC is the world's largest maker of
polylactic acid, which is used to feed polymer plants.