RPT-London Metal Exchange cuts deal with banks to propel gold futures
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
BANGKOK Aug 7 PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) , Thailand's largest petrochemical firm, reported a 90 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the drop in global oil prices hit the value of its product inventories.
PTTGC, 49 percent owned by oil firm PTT Pcl, posted a net profit o f 851.34 million thai baht ($27 million) f or the April-June pe riod, down from 8.78 billion a year earlier.
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profits in a range of 454 million to 1.5 billion baht for the quarter.
The company has a petrochemicals production capacity of 8.2 million tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day. It plans to invest $11 billion by 2020 to expand capacity, with a focus on high-margin speciality and green products. ($1=31.4950 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's business minister Greg Clark will meet the chief executive of Peugeot on Friday as the French carmaker explores the takeover of General Motors' European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.