BANGKOK, June 12 Thailand secured another 38.2
billion yen ($308.8 million) from the Japan International
Cooperation Agency on Friday to finance the second phase of the
capital's suburban railway route.
The army took over in a coup last year and said it aims to
revive economic growth, in part by improving infrastructure
nationwide and traffic flow in Bangkok.
The 26.3-km Red Line, managed by the State Railway of
Thailand, connects northern part of Bangkok to suburban areas of
Pathum Thani province.
The line is part of Thailand's plan to improve connectivity
that was approved by the cabinet in May 2007 with a budget of
59.88 billion baht.
"I've signed so many projects, but this is the most
important project for Thailand at this time," Finance Minister
Sommai Phasee told reporters at the loan signing ceremony.
"Public transportation is a crucial part of the country for
the economic and social development," he added.
In 2009, JICA lent Thailand 22 billion baht to finance the
Red Line route, expected to be completed by May 2018.
Japan has offered financial aid for Thailand worth 2.2
trillion yen ($17.79 billion) since 1968 mostly for
infrastructure and social development projects, according to the
finance ministry's statement. ($1 = 33.7600 baht)
($1 = 123.6900 yen)
