BANGKOK Dec 8 Thailand's cabinet approved a $2.64 billion scheme to build a new elevated rail line in the congested capital on Tuesday, as the government seeks to pick up the pace on $50 billion of big-ticket infrastructure projects to boost the economy.

Also on Tuesday, the state rail authority opened electronic bidding for a $650 million project to build a dual-track railway in northeastern Thailand.

The military government aims to get 20 rail, road, port and air transport projects underway by 2018 to help Southeast Asia's second-largest economy break a slow growth cycle and increase capacity.

The new Orange Line for Bangkok's Skytrain will be just over 21 km long. Three Skytrain lines and one underground line are operating in the city and others are under construction.

The cabinet is expected to consider more lines in March, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.

Bidding for the Orange Line, managed by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, will take place in May, he said.

"The government is planning to speed up on infrastructure projects for next year, especially for Bangkok rail," Somkid said.

The State Railway of Thailand on Tuesday opened an electronic auction for construction work of the dual-track railway in the northeast.

The government said the lowest bid for the project was for 23.44 billion baht ($652.92 million). A consortium led by Thai construction firm Ch Karnchang Pcl said it had submitted the bid.

The state planning agency forecasts the economy will grow 2.9 percent this year and 3.0-4.0 percent next year, driven by investment. The economy grew just 0.9 percent in 2014, the weakest rate in three years. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Kitiphong Thaicharoen and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Webb)