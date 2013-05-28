BANGKOK May 28 Thailand's top private power producer, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl , is keen to buy a stake in Australia's Macquarie Generation as part of an expansion drive to boost capacity, its president said on Tuesday.

"It is the first power plant that we have studied in detail and it is among two or three power plants we are interested in," Noppol Milinthanggoon told Reuters.

"It is in an early stage of studies and no decision has been made," he said. He declined to disclose names of the other two.

Ratchaburi has diversified into the Australian power market since 2011 when it bought 80 percent of Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund, which was later renamed RATCH-Australia Corp (RAC).

The Thai utility said earlier this month it was seeking strategic partners to acquire two large power plants in Australia with combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, as part of the New South Wales government's privatisation programme.

Ratchaburi aims to spend 10 billion baht ($334 million) on expansion in Thailand, Laos and Australia this year as it plans to boost generating capacity to 7,800 MW by 2018 from 6,300 now. ($1=29.86 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)