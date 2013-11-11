BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's Ratchaburi
Electricity Generating Pcl has pulled out from a bid
for Australia's Macquarie Generation, New South Wales' biggest
energy generator, after failing to reach a deal with a potential
partner, its chief executive said.
"Our board allowed us to invest at not more than 30 percent.
This project is quite big and we can't do it alone," Chief
Executive Pongdith Potchana told reporters on Saturday.
"We can't conclude a deal with a partner. So we decided not
to submit a non-binding bid on Oct. 23."
The sale by the New South Wales government of Macquarie
Generation, which has a net book value of some A$2 billion
($1.93 billion) and accounts for around a quarter of the state's
generation capacity, is part of a privatisation programme to
raise funds for infrastructure development.
Ratchaburi is still in talks with three groups of investors
which submitted bids for Macquarie Generation, Pongdith said,
adding his firm wanted to be a partner with the winner.
First-round bidders included Shenhua Group Corp,
Brisbane-based ERM Power Ltd and Australian utility AGL
Energy, people familiar with the process said
Ratchaburi entered the Australian market in 2011 by
acquiring a majority stake in Transfield Services Infrastructure
Fund, later renamed RATCH-Australia.
In October, Ratchaburi said it planned to invest 6.9 billion
baht ($222 million) in two solar farms in Australia with
combined capacity of 53 megawatts. [ID:nL3N0IE25O
Ratchaburi, 45 percent owned by state-run Electricity
Generating Authority of Thailand, has said it aims to spend 10
billion baht ($334 million) on expansion in Thailand, Laos and
Australia in 2013 in order to boost generating capacity to 7,800
MW by 2018 from 6,300 now.
($1 = 31.10 Baht)
