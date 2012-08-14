BANGKOK Aug 14 Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand's top private power producer, said on Tuesday it was looking to invest in two or three power plants in Myanmar, excluding the Dawei project.

The company expects the power plant project at Dawei, a planned $50 billion special economic zone in southern Myanmar, to show some progress in the next 1-2 years, while it was also studying plan to invest in small and large-sized plants in Cambodia, President Noppol Milinthanggoon told reporters.

The company aimed to spend about 7 billion baht this year, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the utility reported a 74 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 3.29 billion baht

