* Politics, fiscal policy weigh on future credit rating

* Thai economy looks resilient but inflation, global uncertainty pose risks

* Corporate outlook stable despite some downside risk

By Ploy Ten Kate

BANGKOK, Sept 1 Thailand's political stability and the fiscal policies of its new government are key factors for its future credit-rating, a senior Fitch analyst said on Thursday.

"Political stabilisation and continued broad appropriate handling of monetary and fiscal policy are factors that would be weighing on the rating," Andrew Colquhoun, director of Fitch Ratings Asia-Pacific sovereign group, told reporters.

On May 12, Fitch upgraded the outlook on Thailand's long-term local currency rating to stable from negative, citing an earlier-than-expected stabilisation in public finances, driven by economic recovery and implementation of the government's fiscal stabilisation plan.

Persistent political instability weighed on Thailand's sovereign creditworthiness, reflected in the downgrade of the ratings to their current levels in April 2009.

"If we get more comfortable that the political situation has evolved to a stage where we get more comfortable with political stability and also depending on the policy approaches of the new government, then we may get to the stage where we could recognise some of the resilience in the country's economic performance in the rating," Colquhoun said.

"We're still waiting for more evidence on what policy strategy the new government will follow particularly in the economic sphere."

The performance of the Thai economy has been relatively robust, in line with its peers in Southeast Asia, except Vietnam, where it faces high inflation, he said.

Although the economic fundamentals of Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy have been relatively strong, growth is expected to be slowed by inflationary pressures.

Thailand's headline inflation accelerated to 4.29 percent in August, above economists' forecasts, while the core rate jumped towards the top end of the central bank's inflation target range, supporting the case for a further tightening next month.

The new government, after an election on July 3, has pledged a range of populist measures from wage increases to infrastructure projects to computers for school children.

The populist policies could pose 'a risk' to the country's fiscal position, Colquhoun said, but "we don't make any pre-judgement."

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala urged the central bank to look at ways to make better use of the country's foreign exchange reserves.

"We will have to wait and see what the outcome was before considering what the implication might be for sovereign rating."

BANKS, TELECOMS, PETCHEMS

Vincent Milton, managing director of Fitch Ratings (Thailand), said the credit trends in Thailand have been positive over the past decade thanks to substantial restructuring and recapitalisation following the Asian financial crisis in 1997 to 1999.

Patchara Sarayudh, associate director, financial institutions, expects Thai banks to continue a strong performance for the remaining half of 2011, driven by strong loan growth and higher fee income.

"The average NPLs for the sector are down to three to four percent," Patchara said.

The impact of U.S. economic volatility has been limited on Thai banks given their financial strength, strong credit growth and steady improvement in asset quality, he said.

On the corporate front, Obboon Thirachit, associate director of Thai corporates, said the overall outlook remains stable, given strong fundamental credit profiles, but some downside risks remain.

Key sectors include telecoms and petrochemicals.

Mobile operators Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication continue to post sound profit growth due to strong growth in non-voice services and sales of smartphones, Obboon said, adding however, legal and regulatory risks are still a concern.

On the other hand, the outlook for Siam Comment , Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate and top energy firm PTT have been positive due to fundamental improvement in their financial profiles.

"Having said that, some downside risks are there led by weakening global growth and rising cost pressures due to higher input costs."

Higher investment, particularly from acquisition, could also see leverage ratios increase in the medium term," Obboon said. ($1 = 29.97 Baht)