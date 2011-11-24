TOKYO Nov 24 The Bank of Thailand has started holding yuan as part of its foreign exchange reserves but the allocation is less than one percent, Japan's Nikkei newspaper quoted its governor as saying.

Thailand, which has foreign exchange reserves totaling 169.4 billion dollars as of the end of September, likely became the second country to diversify its reserves into yuan following Nigeria, the Nikkei said.

Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul was quoted as telling the paper that the central bank intends to increase the amount of yuan in its reserves in stages if the currency's global liquidity is enhanced. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)