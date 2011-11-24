TOKYO Nov 24 The Bank of Thailand has
started holding yuan as part of its foreign exchange reserves
but the allocation is less than one percent, Japan's Nikkei
newspaper quoted its governor as saying.
Thailand, which has foreign exchange reserves totaling 169.4
billion dollars as of the end of September, likely became the
second country to diversify its reserves into yuan following
Nigeria, the Nikkei said.
Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul was quoted as telling the
paper that the central bank intends to increase the amount of
yuan in its reserves in stages if the currency's global
liquidity is enhanced.
