SINGAPORE Nov 25 Thailand's Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) set price guidance for its three-year, 75 billion baht ($2.36 billion) government-guaranteed bond, with pricing expected later on Monday, IFR said.

BAAC, which funds Thailand's rice subsidy scheme, is offering price guidance of 3.45-3.53 percent, putting available spreads at 31-39 basis points over comparable Thai government bonds.

The bond is open only to institutional investors and comes as the government struggles to pay farmers for rice collected under the subsidy programme. (Reporting by Kityin Boey; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Michael Urquhart)