* Govt looking for way to make use of rotten rice
* Costs of rice-made ethanol may be too high -association
* Ethanol would need govt support to offset costs
-association
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Aug 13 Thailand's military government
is studying a plan to use rotten rice from state stocks to
produce ethanol, hoping to make use of grains that have gone bad
and help reduce losses from a costly rice-buying scheme, a
senior government official said.
The government is estimated to have lost as much as 400
billion baht ($12.5 billion) in buying and storing 18 million
tonnes of rice from farmers at higher-than-market rates in the
scheme that started in October 2011 and ran through February
this year.
After nearly completing a nationwide warehouse inspection,
the government has found that about 20 percent of the stocks
were missing or rotten, said Rangsan Sriworasart, permanent
secretary for the Ministry of Finance and a member of the rice
inspection committee.
Ethanol producers, however, were not sure the plan to use
the rotten rice to make biofuel would be commercially viable,
saying it could need government support.
"We just launched the idea to ethanol producers and we need
to talk to them later to see what we could do to encourage them
to produce ethanol from the rice," Rangsan said.
He said ethanol demand was expected to rise substantially
over the next few years, and using rice could help diversify raw
materials for the biofuels sector in the future.
Nearly 3 million tonnes of rice in the state warehouses are
rotten, said a Ministry of Finance official who asked not to be
named as he was not authorised to talk to media.
HIGH COSTS
Based on higher-than-market-prices the government paid
farmers at 15,000 baht ($470) a tonne, the cost of ethanol from
rotten rice would be about 48 baht per litre, according to
Siriwut Siempakdi, former president of the Thai Ethanol
Manufacturing Association.
That is about twice the price of ethanol made from cassava
and molasses.
"If rice-made ethanol is every expensive, no one will use it
and the plan will be useless," Siriwut said.
He said if the government wants to go ahead with the plan to
produce ethanol from rotten rice, ethanol producers would need
support from the government to help offset the costs.
Siriwut said ethanol factories that process cassava could
switch to rice but that it would cost them to adjust their
machines to the new raw material.
Factories that produce ethanol from molasses use machines
that cannot process rice, he said.
Surong Bulakul, chief operating officer for infrastructure
at Thailand's PTT Plc., Thailand's top energy firm and
also the biggest ethanol consumer said the plan was in a
feasibility study stage and would need to be finalised later.
"It's a plan to try to make use of the rotten rice in some
way rather than dump it. We have not started producing ethanol
from rice yet," Surong said.
Thailand has 20 ethanol factories, of which 14 use molasses
as a raw material and 6 use cassava, according to the Thai
Ethanol Manufacturing Association.
Overall ethanol production is at 3.9 million litres per day,
while domestic consumption stood at 3.2 million litres per day,
according to the association.
(1 US dollar = 32.0000 Thai baht)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)