BANGKOK Oct 24 Thailand will offer interest-free loans to farmers as an incentive to delay sales of rice, its prime minister said, as the interim government seeks to support farmers hurt by falling global commodities prices.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday the state-run Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives would provide four-month loans to rice farmers to hold on to their stocks until after the harvest period, which begins in November, as a means of stabilising prices.

Effective Nov. 1, farmers would be offered 14,400 baht ($444) for every tonne of fragrant rice paddy they produce and an additional handout of 1,000 baht per tonne to store it themselves. Loans of 11,700 baht per tonne would be offered for holding back glutinous rice.

"We have policies that will take care of rice farmers. We are approaching the first harvest season and are taking measures to not let prices be affected," Prayuth told reporters after a government meeting to discuss rice policy.

Thailand's military-dominated government has been taking steps to appease farmers, an important support base for the administration that the generals overthrew in a May 22 coup.

A $1.8 billion state subsidy plan was approved on Tuesday to help rubber farmers, who have threatened protests.

Commodity prices are slumping at a critical time for the government, which is struggling to revive an economy hurt by weak spending and exports.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed exports probably fell for a third straight month.

The commerce ministry is also offering two months of interest-free loans of 2,000 baht for every rai (0.16 hectare) of land used by farmers for their crops.

Deputy Commerce Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said the rice loans would be capped at 20 tonnes or 300,000 baht per household, with a total cap on the project at 2 million tonnes.

Thailand had around 18 million tonnes of rice in state stockpiles, accumulated under an intervention scheme by the ousted government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. An audit by the military government found that a fifth of the stockpile was either rotten or had gone missing.

The stockpiles amassed under a programme that paid farmers well above market rates for their produce won widespread rural support but effectively priced the grain out of world markets.

The intervention price made Thai grain so expensive Thailand lost its position as the world's top rice exporter, overtaken by India and Vietnam. The price of Thai 5 percent broken rice was $423 a tonne, free on board, on Friday.

Prayuth ordered an immediate halt to state rice sales after he took power in the coup. He has said there will be no new intervention scheme to avoid distorting market mechanisms.

($1 = 32.4100 baht)