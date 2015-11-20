(Corrects 9th paragraph in story published Monday to say sales
worth 52 billion baht ($1.5 billion), not 5.2 billion baht ($145
million)
BANGKOK Nov 16 Thailand's military government
will begin auctioning 2 million tonnes of rotten rice by the end
of this month, looking to offload stockpiles of the staple grain
built up under a previous support scheme for farmers.
Thailand, the world's second biggest rice exporter after
India, is holding about 13 million tonnes of rice bought at
higher-than-market prices to help farmers, a scheme that cost
the previous government billions of dollars.
Some 2 million tonnes of the stored rice that has been
judged unfit for human or animal consumption is to be auctioned
away for such industrial uses as producing ethanol.
"Within this week the foreign trade department at the
ministry will announce the terms for selling the ruined rice,"
said Chutima Bunyapraphasara, the commerce ministry's permanent
secretary.
It will be the first time rotten rice has been sold from
Thailand's stockpiles strictly for industrial uses.
Of the 13 million tonnes of rice Thailand still holds in its
state warehouses, around half, or 6 million tonnes, is
"below-standard or rotten", said a commerce ministry statement.
The commerce ministry plans to start this month's auction in
lots of between 1,000 and 6,000 tonnes, Chutima told reporters,
with interested buyers able to inspect the stocks and submit
their bids by the end of the month.
Analysts have said the rotten rice would be sold for far
less than edible stocks.
Since Thailand's military government took power in 2014, it
has auctioned off 5 million tonnes of rice through several
tenders, with sales worth about 52 billion baht ($1.5 billion),
the commerce ministry said.
Thailand accounts for about a quarter of the global rice
trade and so far this year has exported around 8 million tonnes,
earning the country around 127 billion baht ($3.5 billion).
Thailand's goal to export 10 million tonnes of rice this
year to regain its crown as top exporter will likely not be met,
said the commerce ministry.
India was the top rice exporter in 2014, eclipsing Thailand
after its multi-billion dollar subsidy scheme led to a massive
build-up of rice in storage.
($1 = 35.98 baht)
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Patpicha Tanakasempipat;
Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Tom Hogue)